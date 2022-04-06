Robert W. Baird Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $55.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 51.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in nCino by 145.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in nCino by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

