& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 17,226 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

