Rocket Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Rocket Companies in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Shares of RKT opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

