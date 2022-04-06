Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Sector Perform

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.26. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in LHC Group by 762.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

