Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $38.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

CEQP opened at $29.78 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

