Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target to €30.00

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nord/LB cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

UNPRF stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

