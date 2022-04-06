Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,096 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPM. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. StockNews.com began coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

