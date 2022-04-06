Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 82,710 European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of European Wax Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. European Wax Center Inc has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

