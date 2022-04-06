Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Integral Ad Science worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 398,419 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $180,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $1,444,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $863,000.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

