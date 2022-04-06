Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,808 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.