Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,741 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $89.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

