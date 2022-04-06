Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 32,832 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 114,498 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

