Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

