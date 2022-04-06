Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

