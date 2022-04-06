Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,081 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Photronics worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $788,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $972.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.