Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,096 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

