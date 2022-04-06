Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Infinera worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Infinera Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.