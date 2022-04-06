Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,957 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Hibbett worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 2.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 10.1% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Hibbett stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

