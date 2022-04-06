Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 398,164 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.54. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

