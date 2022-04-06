Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,195 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.99% of comScore worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of comScore by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $253.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

SCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

