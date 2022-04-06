Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,760 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,076,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 507,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 51.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,723,000 after buying an additional 434,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,198,000 after buying an additional 394,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

