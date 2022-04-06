Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,760 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,420,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

TPX opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

