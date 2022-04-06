Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 477,993 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Stride worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

LRN opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

