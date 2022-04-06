Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 60,920 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

