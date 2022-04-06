Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.