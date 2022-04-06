Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.