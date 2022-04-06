salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.

CRM opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.