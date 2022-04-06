Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($14.07) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($14.18) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.21 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.33 ($11.35) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.87). The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.32.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.