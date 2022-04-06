Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Down 1.9%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 2,813,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,923,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

