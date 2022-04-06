Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.20.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,369 shares of company stock worth $10,552,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.