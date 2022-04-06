Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Financial Review

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 11.89% 14.45% 3.79% The Hanover Insurance Group 8.00% 10.23% 2.29%

80.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Selective Insurance Group and The Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 The Hanover Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $84.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $151.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and The Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.58 $403.84 million $6.52 13.55 The Hanover Insurance Group $5.23 billion 1.02 $418.70 million $11.50 13.00

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. The Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Selective Insurance Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

