Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
Separately, Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at $1,667,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
