Seth Jaffe Sells 13,280 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85.

On Monday, January 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.