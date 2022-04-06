SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,150.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. SGS has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5118 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

