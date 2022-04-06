SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Down 2.5%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 103,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 313,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. owns and operates an online platform that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to betting content. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

