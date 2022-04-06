Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,126.00

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,126 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,121.50 ($27.82), with a volume of 1454525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,119.50 ($27.80).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) price objective on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) target price on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,558 ($33.55).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,968.72. The company has a market capitalization of £160.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

