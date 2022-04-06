Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.79. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 1,249,213 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The company has a market cap of C$293.99 million and a P/E ratio of -16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66.
About Sherritt International (TSE:S)
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
