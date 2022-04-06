Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.55. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 985 shares trading hands.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

