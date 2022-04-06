Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.40 ($166.37).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE opened at €86.62 ($95.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.67. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a twelve month high of €205.40 ($225.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.