Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.69 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

