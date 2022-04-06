Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.69 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).
Epwin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.