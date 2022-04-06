Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

