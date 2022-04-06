SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.50. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.