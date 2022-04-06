SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.50. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.