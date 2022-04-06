Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

