Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Shares of SBTX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $118.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.76. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 341,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 625,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.