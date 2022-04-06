Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.62. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.75 million and a PE ratio of 19.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.88.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

