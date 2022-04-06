Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.32

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 2661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.08.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,303,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Simmons First National by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

