Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $116,781.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

