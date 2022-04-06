Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNMRF. UBS Group began coverage on Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Snam has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
