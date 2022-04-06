Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLVYY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of Solvay stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06. Solvay has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

