Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $15,770,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 664,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

